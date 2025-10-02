Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
WHAT’S THE FIRST WORD YOU SEE?
……The first word you see describes who you are 🥰
***JUST SHARING.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
jdm365
Jennifer
ace
Resilient!! Kind of apt for the last few years 💪
October 2nd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Mine is Radiant 🥰
October 2nd, 2025
