Previous
41 / 365
Just Sharing 🥰
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5856
photos
261
followers
110
following
11% complete
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
COUNTERFEIT
Taken
14th October 2025 4:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
jdm365
kali
ace
lol i am dealing with an elderly relation who has urinary incontinence, he does just that!
October 14th, 2025
Dave
ace
LOL
October 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
LoL
October 14th, 2025
