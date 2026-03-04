Previous
PUNCH by joemuli
42 / 365

PUNCH

🐒🥰 This much cuteness should be illegal…

Because it doesn’t just melt your heart —
it rebuilds it.

In this quiet moment, Punch isn’t thinking about the world.
He isn’t remembering fear.
He isn’t bracing for uncertainty.

He’s looking up —
into eyes that don’t see damage,
don’t see weakness,
don’t see “too much.”

Kosuke Shikano doesn’t see a fragile animal.
He sees trust.
He sees connection.
He sees a small life choosing to believe again.

And that’s what makes this moment powerful.

It’s not just adorable.
It’s healing.

Punch isn’t clinging because he’s weak.
He’s clinging because he feels safe.

And safety is rare.

In a world where so many of us grow guarded,
where we learn to protect ourselves early,
where we stop leaning because we’re afraid of falling —

this is what courage looks like.

The courage to trust.
The courage to soften.
The courage to look up at someone and believe
they won’t let you fall.

Punch’s tiny hands gripping that jacket
aren’t just holding fabric.

They’re holding reassurance.
They’re holding warmth.
They’re holding a promise without words.

And Kosuke’s gentle gaze says everything:

“You’re safe here.”

We all need that.

Not someone to fix our entire past.
Not someone to erase every fear.

Just someone whose presence quiets the storm inside us.

Because sometimes, healing doesn’t start with strength.

It starts with being held
and finally realizing
you don’t have to fight alone anymore. 🤎

The Punch Monkey:
Born where trees reach for the sky and echoes fill the air, the monkey learned early that bravery is not the absence of fear, but choosing to try again after every fall.

They came from different worlds,
one of quiet white snow,
one of warm forests and echoing sounds,
yet life taught them something deeply similar.

#punch #EmotionalStory
(JUST SHARING) photo and text from MINDSET..
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
It certainly is adorable 🥰
March 4th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Human-Animal connection can be so special and transcends "normal" forms of communication. Soul to soul!
March 4th, 2026  
