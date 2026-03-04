Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
42 / 365
PUNCH
🐒🥰 This much cuteness should be illegal…
Because it doesn’t just melt your heart —
it rebuilds it.
In this quiet moment, Punch isn’t thinking about the world.
He isn’t remembering fear.
He isn’t bracing for uncertainty.
He’s looking up —
into eyes that don’t see damage,
don’t see weakness,
don’t see “too much.”
Kosuke Shikano doesn’t see a fragile animal.
He sees trust.
He sees connection.
He sees a small life choosing to believe again.
And that’s what makes this moment powerful.
It’s not just adorable.
It’s healing.
Punch isn’t clinging because he’s weak.
He’s clinging because he feels safe.
And safety is rare.
In a world where so many of us grow guarded,
where we learn to protect ourselves early,
where we stop leaning because we’re afraid of falling —
this is what courage looks like.
The courage to trust.
The courage to soften.
The courage to look up at someone and believe
they won’t let you fall.
Punch’s tiny hands gripping that jacket
aren’t just holding fabric.
They’re holding reassurance.
They’re holding warmth.
They’re holding a promise without words.
And Kosuke’s gentle gaze says everything:
“You’re safe here.”
We all need that.
Not someone to fix our entire past.
Not someone to erase every fear.
Just someone whose presence quiets the storm inside us.
Because sometimes, healing doesn’t start with strength.
It starts with being held
and finally realizing
you don’t have to fight alone anymore. 🤎
The Punch Monkey:
Born where trees reach for the sky and echoes fill the air, the monkey learned early that bravery is not the absence of fear, but choosing to try again after every fall.
They came from different worlds,
one of quiet white snow,
one of warm forests and echoing sounds,
yet life taught them something deeply similar.
#punch #EmotionalStory
(JUST SHARING) photo and text from MINDSET..
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
6052
photos
250
followers
110
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Latest from all albums
1551
1460
1552
319
344
2334
1461
42
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
COUNTERFEIT
Taken
4th March 2026 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
love
,
punch
,
jdm365
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
It certainly is adorable 🥰
March 4th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Human-Animal connection can be so special and transcends "normal" forms of communication. Soul to soul!
March 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close