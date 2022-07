#1

I’m adding a new album

called kindergARTen..

it will be my expression and inspiration of spontaneous junk painting, drawings,doodles,sketches,brut and childish,whimsical artworks.

This journal is my time to unwind and escape in my chaotic and cluttered mind.

I’ll use any mediums that’s available in front of me ……this will give me the opportunity to stop…focus…relax…enjoy the process and just to have FUN🤡😍

No need to fav,comment or feedback,though I’ll love, love and appreciate the initiative..🥰