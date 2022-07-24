Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
#2 Sunday Chaos!!
… oOOps, I put 6 instead of 7 (July)
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3749
photos
299
followers
117
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
1724
1040
980
1
2
1725
981
1041
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
X-T1
Taken
24th July 2022 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
acrylic
,
modern
,
doodle
,
drawing
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
oilcrayons
,
poscapens
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close