Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
15 / 365
Art journals
… my mental prescriptions 😇
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3798
photos
298
followers
117
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Latest from all albums
14
1052
15
992
1736
16
993
1053
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro
Taken
6th August 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
Love the colors, presentation
August 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully done, can't even tell which my favourite is.
August 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close