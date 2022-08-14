Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
22 / 365
Xposures Xpired
… I feel bad throwing stuff, so I recycle expired Polaroid films by making art out of it,guess I’m a hoarder ?🤷🏾♀️🥺
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3827
photos
298
followers
116
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Latest from all albums
998
999
1060
1743
1744
1000
22
1061
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
14th August 2022 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close