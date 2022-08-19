Sign up
25 / 365
F…… ART (Friday Art🎨)
Have a safe and blessed weekend everyone ❤️
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life"❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Diana
ace
Love your artsy start to the weekend! Wishing you a blessed one too :-)
August 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Artful and creative...Have a great weekend!
August 19th, 2022
Caterina
ace
Thank you Joey! Happy and artistic weekend to you too
August 19th, 2022
