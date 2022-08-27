Previous
DINNER FOR TWO,I ate alone 😢🤮
31 / 365

DINNER FOR TWO,I ate alone 😢🤮

27th August 2022

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
