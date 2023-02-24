Previous
Next
“In art there’s nothing new except talent” by joemuli
103 / 365

“In art there’s nothing new except talent”

… words by Jerry Saltz.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow! Amazing artwork, Joe!
February 25th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
@seattlite thanks Gloria,happy that u like it🙏🥰
February 25th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous!
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise