106 / 365
Paint like a child.!
I want to draw like i did as a child,with a pure vision.Unbothered what people think!
29th March 2023
Call me Joe
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
jdm365
