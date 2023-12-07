Sign up
173 / 365
Saturday night mood
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4962
photos
290
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
9th December 2023 9:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
collage
,
media
,
mixed
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Rob Z
ace
Interesting compositions.
December 10th, 2023
