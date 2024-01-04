Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
180 / 365
India ink
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4996
photos
292
followers
118
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
1255
1325
2042
191
1256
1326
2043
180
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th January 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
jmart
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close