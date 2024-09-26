Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
SEPT.WORDS…SCRIBBLES
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5317
photos
261
followers
106
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Latest from all albums
232
1314
1392
2126
218
2127
219
2128
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Kindergarten
Taken
26th September 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doodle
,
scribbles
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
sept24words
L. H.
ace
I feel it!
September 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close