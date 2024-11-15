Sign up
224 / 365
You’re KIDDING 😵💫
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5350
photos
261
followers
106
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
11th November 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract
,
doodle
,
drawing
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Joanne Diochon
ace
I Like it. Not sure if I am interpreting the title in the way you meant it but my interpretation fits the image as I see it.
November 16th, 2024
