Previous
226 / 365
ART-hritis
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
2141
225
2142
1400
1324
238
226
34
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Kindergarten
iPhone 14
28th November 2024 4:36pm
Public
modern
,
line
,
marking
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Corinne C
ace
Lol, great art
November 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cool doodles
November 29th, 2024
