Previous
239 / 365
Just listen to the birds sing 🎶
… not the news..!!
( I did this fun image already way back decades ago.. sorry,just running out of ideas anymore)😔
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
11
Album
Kindergarten
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
electric
,
wire
,
pole
,
jdm365
