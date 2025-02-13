Previous
Just listen to the birds sing 🎶 by joemuli
239 / 365

Just listen to the birds sing 🎶

… not the news..!!
( I did this fun image already way back decades ago.. sorry,just running out of ideas anymore)😔
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
65% complete

