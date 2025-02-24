Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
243 / 365
Feb24
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5474
photos
267
followers
109
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Latest from all albums
1345
2168
1424
243
2169
1346
244
256
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
25th February 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close