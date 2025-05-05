Sign up
248 / 365
Mixedmedia
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5536
photos
266
followers
110
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
X-T1
Taken
3rd May 2025 3:29pm
collage
,
artwork
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Corinne C
ace
This is awesome!
May 6th, 2025
