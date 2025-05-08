Previous
Stuff and other things by joemuli
Stuff and other things

8th May 2025 8th May 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
gloria jones ace
Love the primary colors
May 8th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Wonderful shapes and colors. I see a deconstructed figure too.
May 8th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Wonderful colors
May 8th, 2025  
