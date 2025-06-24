Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
259 / 365
Hello darkness
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5650
photos
264
followers
108
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Latest from all albums
258
1382
2225
1469
259
1383
1470
2226
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd June 2025 10:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Beverley
ace
My old friend 🎵
June 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close