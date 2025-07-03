Sign up
261 / 365
ABRACADABRA
🎶🎵💃🕺🏽
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5664
photos
263
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spray
,
acrylic
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Suzanne
ace
I am inspired by your journal pages.
July 4th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Fun!
July 4th, 2025
KV
ace
❤️
July 4th, 2025
