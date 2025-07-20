Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
268 / 365
“ if you ever feel sad……
maybe art will sort it out..”
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5694
photos
265
followers
108
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Latest from all albums
281
1478
2236
2237
282
1479
268
1391
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th July 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Kathy
ace
Creation sure takes your mind off your problems.
July 21st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I agree it can help. I know I take photos to help keep me sane in this crazy world.
July 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
With a lot of colors to keep it joyful
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close