Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
274 / 365
Photo/ sketch
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5727
photos
263
followers
107
following
75% complete
View this month »
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Latest from all albums
1484
273
1396
287
274
1485
2246
1397
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th August 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Beverley
ace
Ooo simply amazing…
August 6th, 2025
Karen
ace
Brilliant stuff - I don't know how you did this, but the effect of what I think might be two mediums combined is awesome
August 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close