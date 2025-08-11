Previous
Bipolar! by joemuli
275 / 365

Bipolar!

11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
75% complete

Zilli~ ace
LoL
August 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Indeed....For me, this image illustrates a shift between high and low.
August 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking image.
August 12th, 2025  
