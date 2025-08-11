Sign up
275 / 365
Bipolar!
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5736
photos
263
followers
107
following
75% complete
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
2248
1486
1398
2249
2250
2251
275
2252
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th August 2025 8:13pm
Tags
mixedmedia
,
markings
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Zilli~
ace
LoL
August 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Indeed....For me, this image illustrates a shift between high and low.
August 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking image.
August 12th, 2025
