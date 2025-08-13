Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
276 / 365
Just having fun ❤️
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5741
photos
263
followers
107
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Latest from all albums
2251
275
2252
276
1399
288
1487
2253
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th August 2025 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
Love the primary colors and flow
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close