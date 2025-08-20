Sign up
280 / 365
280 / 365
Ink
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5758
photos
263
followers
107
following
76% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st August 2025 12:10pm
Tags
sketch
,
doodle
,
drawing
,
markings
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
indiaink
Jennifer
ace
Bet you have a cool sketchbook!!
August 21st, 2025
