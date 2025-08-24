Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
282 / 365
BLACK AND RED
( on my new canvas pad)
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5769
photos
263
followers
107
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Latest from all albums
281
1403
1493
282
292
1404
1494
2259
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
23rd August 2025 11:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crayons
,
abstract
,
ink
,
illustration
,
markings
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
oilpastel
,
jdmsketchbook
Lou Ann
ace
Wow!
August 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close