Happy together by joemuli
Happy together

*This is my fav of all the 12 pcs.i recently sold..feel sad a little bit but I’m happy at the same time ‘cus it found a better wall to hang on.its a mixed of junk items glued together 🥰😛
p.s. THANKS all for the congrats!!🙏🏻❤️
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Brigette ace
love mixed media! When I was in France in July I saw some of Picasso's mixed media collages - they were incredible x
August 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So wall-worthy! I love that others are purchasing your artwork!
August 31st, 2025  
