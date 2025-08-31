Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Happy together
*This is my fav of all the 12 pcs.i recently sold..feel sad a little bit but I’m happy at the same time ‘cus it found a better wall to hang on.its a mixed of junk items glued together 🥰😛
p.s. THANKS all for the congrats!!🙏🏻❤️
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Brigette
ace
love mixed media! When I was in France in July I saw some of Picasso's mixed media collages - they were incredible x
August 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So wall-worthy! I love that others are purchasing your artwork!
August 31st, 2025
