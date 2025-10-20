Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Being kid again 👶
🥰🙃😇👶
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
sketch
,
drawing
,
doodles
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
I like that you went outside of the lines :). Great colors
October 20th, 2025
