Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
297 / 365
My creative mood is in the negative state
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5898
photos
260
followers
110
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Latest from all albums
1519
2294
312
1520
2295
1432
2296
297
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th November 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negativespace
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
owo-8
katy
ace
This doesn’t look like a negative state at all to me! I’m positive it’s art
November 7th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the blues. It's a bright image to portray a negative state.
November 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love it!
November 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
And your pen is leaking too.
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close