298 / 365
Rip me out and lay me down 😳
Special SHOUTOUT to Vicky
@summerfield
for hosting this challenge!Thanks for the FUN.~~OWOoop,wOOoP!! 🥰👌
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
4
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5907
photos
260
followers
110
following
81% complete
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
flatlay
,
layflat
,
jdmsketchbook
,
owo-8
Zilli~
ace
Very creative! And yes, 👏 for Vicky for hosting the OWO!
November 10th, 2025
summerfield
ace
thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!
November 10th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
@summerfield
surely 👌🥰
November 10th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very creative flat lay
November 10th, 2025
