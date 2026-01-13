Sign up
311 / 365
That was then..
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
graphics
,
artjournal
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Kathy
ace
This is true
January 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So true...Excellent, creative artwork.
January 13th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
So creative
January 13th, 2026
