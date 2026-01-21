Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
314 / 365
Teardrops
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
6019
photos
257
followers
111
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
1452
313
337
1453
314
1546
338
2327
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close