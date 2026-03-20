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Spring
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
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