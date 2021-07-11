Previous
I GAVE UP FRIENDS FOR L❤️VE by joemuli
I GAVE UP FRIENDS FOR L❤️VE

~~ sixwordstory
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

joeyM

@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Julie Duncan ace
Super-cool!
July 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great image and story :)
July 12th, 2021  
