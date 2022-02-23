Sign up
So happy to walk barefoot 👣
… my Inga so excited to be back at the beach 🌊
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
24th February 2022 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
beach
,
chihuahua
,
seascape
,
jdm365
Junko Y
ace
Now that is a happy doggie. Barefeet and all.
February 26th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Can't help but smile at this!
February 26th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
She does seem to be enjoying sinking her toes in the sand.
February 26th, 2022
