Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1076
barefoot in the sand.
…”I cried because I had no shoes,
then I met a man who had no feet.”😢
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3881
photos
297
followers
116
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Latest from all albums
1074
31
1014
1075
1758
1015
1759
1076
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Taken
29th August 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
shoes
,
beach
,
ocean
,
seascape
,
minimal
,
jdm365
,
adidass
Caterina
ace
Such a great composition with a blurred man and sharp shoes! You have always new and clever ideas. Fav
August 29th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@caterina
you’re too kind,happy to hear that compliment coming from you 🥰🙏❤️
August 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close