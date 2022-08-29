Previous
barefoot in the sand. by joemuli
Photo 1076

barefoot in the sand.

…”I cried because I had no shoes,
then I met a man who had no feet.”😢
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Caterina ace
Such a great composition with a blurred man and sharp shoes! You have always new and clever ideas. Fav
August 29th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
@caterina you’re too kind,happy to hear that compliment coming from you 🥰🙏❤️
August 29th, 2022  
