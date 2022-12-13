Previous
Guess,J is in the dark mode!? by joemuli
Photo 1154

Guess,J is in the dark mode!?

13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Annie D ace
fabulous shadow and sense of movement
December 14th, 2022  
John M ace
Very cool.
December 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nice shadows. Crisp ones for that matter. Well done.
December 14th, 2022  
