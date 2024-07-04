Previous
The barber in the shop by joemuli
Photo 1371

The barber in the shop

💈💈💈
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻
Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great shot.
July 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Interesting comparison - I liked the other one better because his eye spoke to you.
July 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I love this...That is a precision cut.
July 4th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Intriguing use of focus and blur, creating a captivating and unique portrait.
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great focus on his hair cut
July 4th, 2024  
