Photo 1371
Photo 1371
The barber in the shop
💈💈💈
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
5
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5206
photos
274
followers
111
following
375% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd July 2024 9:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
barbershop
jdm365
Jerzy
ace
Great shot.
July 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Interesting comparison - I liked the other one better because his eye spoke to you.
July 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I love this...That is a precision cut.
July 4th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Intriguing use of focus and blur, creating a captivating and unique portrait.
July 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great focus on his hair cut
July 4th, 2024
