BLACKBIRD 🐦‍⬛ by joemuli
Photo 1411

BLACKBIRD 🐦‍⬛

5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Joanne Diochon ace
So simple yet so effective.
January 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat high-key image
January 5th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Love those blackbirds 😍
January 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Leonard Cohen’s ‘Bird on the Wire’ springs immediately to mind ( one of my favourites) and is now today’s earworm!
January 5th, 2025  
