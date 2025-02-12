Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1418
LEAF SING 🎶
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5446
photos
267
followers
109
following
388% complete
View this month »
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Latest from all albums
238
1339
2161
1417
1340
1418
2162
239
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
12th February 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
garden
,
palm
,
jdm365
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool use of light.
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close