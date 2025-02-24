Sign up
Previous
Photo 1423
"Why can't a bicycle stand up by itself?
… because it’s two- tired”😎
🚲🚲🚲
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5467
photos
267
followers
109
following
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
Latest from all albums
2166
2167
1422
1344
255
1345
2168
1423
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th February 2025 1:41pm
Tags
bike
,
rainy
,
wet
,
tire
,
bicycle
,
wheel
,
jdm365
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the title!
February 25th, 2025
