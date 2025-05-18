Sign up
Photo 1453
Shit down!
18th May 2025
18th May 25
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5575
photos
265
followers
110
following
398% complete
View this month »
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
X-T1
Taken
16th May 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
pattern
,
mundane
,
beachchair
,
jdm365
,
patiochair
Renee Salamon
ace
🤣
May 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha...That is a pefect shadow.
May 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Cool shot
May 18th, 2025
