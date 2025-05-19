Sign up
Previous
Photo 1454
Weakest link
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th May 2025 6:17pm
Tags
chain
,
shadows
,
link
,
jdm365
Suzanne
ace
Great title and composition. The shadows are excellent
May 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shadows...great title
May 20th, 2025
amyK
ace
Cool composition
May 20th, 2025
