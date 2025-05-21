Sign up
Photo 1456
Micro 365
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5585
photos
265
followers
110
following
398% complete
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1454
2207
268
1367
2208
1455
251
1456
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
21st May 2025 9:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
microwave
,
jdm365
,
mundane-numbers
Beverley
ace
Well done 😃
May 21st, 2025
Marj
ace
Spot on for this theme !
May 21st, 2025
