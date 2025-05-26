Sign up
Photo 1460
Enjoy every moment of your life..
“The biggest difference between money and time.
You always know how much money you have but you never know how much time you have.
Enjoy every moment of your life.”
Words by “@mypositiveoutlook.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5600
photos
265
followers
110
following
Views
12
Fav's
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
X100S
Taken
26th May 2025 10:17am
Tags
time
,
clock
,
watch
,
jdm365
,
mundane-numbers
