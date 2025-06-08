Sign up
Previous
Photo 1464
Don’t fence me in…
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
4
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5619
photos
266
followers
110
following
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
254
1373
2217
1463
1374
2218
1464
2219
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th June 2025 7:47pm
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
fence
,
wire
,
jdm365
Islandgirl
ace
I love the dramatic sky!
June 8th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So well done! The pedestrians in a losange and the predominant sky, everything is wonderful!
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture… beautiful atmosphere…
June 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture and title
June 8th, 2025
