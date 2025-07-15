Sign up
Previous
Photo 1477
Waiting for my service😒
~~spend 32 minutes in the bank for customer service.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5686
photos
264
followers
108
following
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
14th July 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
table
,
lobby
,
waitingroom
,
jdm365
