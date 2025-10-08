Sign up
Previous
Photo 1510
Best friend ❤️
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
2
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
8th October 2025 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
chihuahua
,
pet
,
bestfriend
,
inga
,
jdm365
gloria jones
ace
Awwww...sweet...neat light and shadows
October 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
He appears to be looking at his long shadow.
October 10th, 2025
